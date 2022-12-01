Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco Group F FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Croatia face Belgium, while Canada face Morocco in two separate Group F games of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Croatia top the table with 4 points to their credit, while Morocco are at the second spot with as many points but a weaker goal difference. Belgium hold the third position with 3 points and Canada are at the bottom spot with no points. It is a must-win game for Belgium in case they wish to enter the round of 16, while Canada have already been eliminated. (CRO vs BEL Live Match-centre | CAN vs MAR Live Match-centre)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group F Football Matches between Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle December 01 2022 20:27 (IST) FIFA WC: Time for the national anthem Players of all four teams are out on field for their respective national anthems. We are just few minutes away from the game. Players of all four teams are out on field for their respective national anthems. We are just few minutes away from the game. Share Link

December 01 2022 19:54 (IST) FIFA WC, CRO vs BEL: Eden Hazard dropped by Belgium Team News.#SelectedbyPwC #CROBEL #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/N0k8wmTbCh — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) December 1, 2022 Share Link

December 01 2022 19:46 (IST) FIFA WC, CRO vs BEL: Here are the lineups Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.

Belgium: Courtois; Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne; Dendoncker, Witsel; Carrasco, De Bruyne, Trossard; Mertens. Share Link

December 01 2022 19:43 (IST) FIFA WC, CAN vs MOR: Here are the lineups Canada: Milan Borjan (c), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri Share Link

December 01 2022 19:41 (IST) FIFA WC: Hello and Welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group F matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022, between Canada and Morocco and Croatia and Belgium. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group F matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022, between Canada and Morocco and Croatia and Belgium. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA WC 2022: Man With Rainbow Flag Invades Pitch During World Cup Match