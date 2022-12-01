Story ProgressBack to home
Croatia vs Belgium And Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Live: Belgium vs Croatia; Canada vs Morocco kick-off in Group F
FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco Group F Live: Belgium need a win to qualify for round of 16, while Canada are already out of the race.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco Group F: Belgium players train..© AFP
Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco Group F FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Croatia face Belgium, while Canada face Morocco in two separate Group F games of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Croatia top the table with 4 points to their credit, while Morocco are at the second spot with as many points but a weaker goal difference. Belgium hold the third position with 3 points and Canada are at the bottom spot with no points. It is a must-win game for Belgium in case they wish to enter the round of 16, while Canada have already been eliminated. (CRO vs BEL Live Match-centre | CAN vs MAR Live Match-centre)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group F Football Matches between Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco:
- 20:27 (IST)FIFA WC: Time for the national anthemPlayers of all four teams are out on field for their respective national anthems. We are just few minutes away from the game.
- 19:54 (IST)FIFA WC, CRO vs BEL: Eden Hazard dropped by Belgium
Team News.#SelectedbyPwC #CROBEL #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/N0k8wmTbCh— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) December 1, 2022
- 19:46 (IST)FIFA WC, CRO vs BEL: Here are the lineupsCroatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.Belgium: Courtois; Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne; Dendoncker, Witsel; Carrasco, De Bruyne, Trossard; Mertens.
- 19:43 (IST)FIFA WC, CAN vs MOR: Here are the lineupsCanada: Milan Borjan (c), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan OsorioMorocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri
- 19:41 (IST)FIFA WC: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group F matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022, between Canada and Morocco and Croatia and Belgium.
