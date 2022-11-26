Story ProgressBack to home
Argentina face a battle to stay alive at the World Cup on Saturday, with Lionel Messi and his teammates preparing to take on Mexico in a match they cannot afford to lose. In the early kick-off in Qatar, Australia beat Tunisia 1-0, recovering from a chastening opening defeat against defending champions France to keep their hopes alive. Two-time world champions Argentina, who arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten run, are in a precarious position after a stunning 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia. The Argentines said they would draw on memories of superstar Diego Maradona, their 1986 World Cup-winning captain who died two years ago this week, to inspire them against the Mexicans. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)
- 23:56 (IST)FIFA World Cup: Interesting Stat!History is in Argentina's favour as they have never lost to Mexico in World Cups. They would look to continue this streak, or else they are out of the tournament.
- 23:50 (IST)FIFA World Cup: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Group C match between Argentina and Mexico from the Lusail Stadium.
