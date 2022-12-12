Time and again, some crazy fan stories keep emerging on social media, leaving sports fanatics gobsmacked. From the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final between Portugal and Morocco, another such story emerged where a fan had to be escorted out of the stadium for a shameful act. In a few pictures and videos that have emerged on social media, it has been found out that the fan tried to throw water on Ronaldo while the Portugal captain was on the bench. The security officials soon got into action and took the fan out of the stadium.

Much like Portugal's Round of 16 match against Switzerland, Ronaldo didn't make Fernando Santos' starting XI in the last 8 contest against Morocco. While Ronaldo was with the rest of Portugal's substitutes during the match, a fan tried to throw water on him.

Bemused by the fan's action, the security officials at the stadium thew him out of the stadium. A number of fans on social media have hailed the security personnel for taking such strong action against the fan.

Angry fan escorted out for throwing water on Ronaldo. Not difficult to show some respect. Good result. pic.twitter.com/HHVLv051Y4 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) December 10, 2022

Ronaldo did come on the pitch for Portugal in the 2nd half but failed to leave a mark. As Morocco secured a 1-0 win, becoming the first African team to qualify for the semi-finals in FIFA World Cup history, Ronaldo headed back into the locker room with tears in his eyes.

In all likeliness, Ronaldo's international career with Portugal will end without a FIFA World Cup trophy.

At the end of the match, Portugal coach Fernando Santos admitted that he and Ronaldo were the most upset people following the result.

"If you take two people that are the most upset perhaps it was Cristiano Ronaldo and myself," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. "Of course we are upset, of course it affects us, that's part of the game, that's part of the job."

Ronaldo, still without a club having been released from his contract at Manchester United, is yet to confirm which club will he be playing for next.

