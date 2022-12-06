The FIFA World Cup is nearing its business end with six teams already qualifying for the quater-finals. On Monday, Brazil entered the last eight stage after defeating South Korea 4-1 at the Stadim 974 in Qatar. After the match, there was a controversial incident outside the venue involving former Cameroon great Samuel Eto'o, who is also the current Cameroon Football Association president. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Eto'o can be seen leaving the stadium when several fans surrounded him for selfies. As he made his way out from the crowd, he looked particularly agitated towards a man who was filming him.

In the video filmed by La Opinion, Eto'o, who has also played for clubs like Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea, can be seen moving towards the man while talking to him angrily, as others try to stop him, and even kicked him to the ground.

Watch: Ex Barcelona And Cameroon Star Attacks Man Outside World Cup Venue

[VIDEO] Samuel Eto'o golpea peligrosamente a una persona al final del partido entre Brasil y Corea https://t.co/smWcShJBYE pic.twitter.com/aXacvIHIdM — La Opinión (@LaOpinionLA) December 6, 2022

It is unclear what made Eto'o rile up so much.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Talking about the Brazil- South KOrea match, the five-time champions hit top gear with Neymar back in the line-up to brush aside South Korea 4-1 on Monday and ease into the quarter-finals of the World Cup where they will face Croatia.

Neymar had been sidelined for two matches with a sprained ankle but with the world's most expensive player restored to their side, Brazil's yellow shirts poured forward at Stadium 974. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring inside seven minutes before Neymar added another from the penalty spot to move to 76 goals for his country, leaving him just one away from equalling Pele's all-time record tally.

The ailing Pele watched from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old was admitted last Tuesday amid ongoing treatment for colon cancer.

He will have enjoyed Richarlison's dazzling goal to make it 3-0 before Lucas Paqueta added another before half-time, all celebrated with dance routines as Brazil's supporters roared their approval.

Paik Seung-ho pulled a goal back for the Koreans when the Brazilians took their foot off the pedal, but their thoughts had already turned to Friday's quarter-final clash with 2018 runners-up Croatia.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA WC 2022: Morocco Fans Celebrate After Team Enters Round of 16