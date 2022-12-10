Heavyweights England and France square-off in a crunch World Cup quarter-final tie at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday midnight. This will be the third World Cup meeting between the two sides, and the first in the knockout round, with England winning both previous group stage meetings. However, he defending champions France have only lost one of their last eight matches against the Three Lions. France have brushed aside a series of injuries to key players to reach the last eight in their title defence, inspired by Kylian Mbappe, the tournament's leading scorer with five goals. England, on the other hand, cruised past African champions Senegal 3-0 in the previous round.

When will the England vs France, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match be played?

The England vs France, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match will be played on Sunday, December 11.

Where will the England vs France, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match be played?

The England vs France, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the England vs France, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match start?

The England vs France, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs France, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match?

The England vs France, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match will be broadcast on Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England and France, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match?

The England and France, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match will be streamed on the Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

