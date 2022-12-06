England booked themselves a place in the last 8 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar after completing a demolition job over Senegal in the Round of 16. Harry Kane's team was at its ruthless best as they beat the African champions with goals from Jordan Henderson, Kane himself and Bukayo Saka. Gareth South gate's team will next take on defending world champions France for a place in the semi-finals.

England last won the trophy in 1966 but under Southgate the team has achieved great results in big tournaments, reaching the last 4 in Russia four years ago and also making the finals of the Euro 2020 at home.

The team enjoyed some down time after the victory of Senegal and one video of star Declan Rice and Jack Grealish showing off ball skills by the swimming pool has gone viral on twitter.

England will depend on its young stars like Jude Bellingham, Saka and Phil Foden to provide the energy up front against a well organised French side. But the real task will be to keep the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud quiet and in that the defence will have to keep it very tight at the back.

A free-flowing quarter-final is expected between the two European giants as both teams have so far played positive football and entertained the crowds.

Featured Video Of The Day

Brazil Icon Pele Moved To Palliative Care, Not Responding To Chemotherapy: Report