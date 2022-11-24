Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney is out of the World Cup after picking up a knee injury during his team's opening goalless draw with Tunisia, the country's FA announced on Wednesday. "We'll miss him, both on and off the pitch," said coach Kasper Hjulmand in a statement.

"Our other players are ready and we have a strong squad for the coming matches."

Delaney, who plays his club football with Sevilla in Spain, will miss Denmark's remaining Group D fixtures against world champions France and Australia.

Denmark had played out a goalless draw against Tunisia in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

India To Qatar: Sportswear From Tamil Nadu Makes Its Way To FIFA World Cup