Croatia take on Brazil in the first quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium on Friday. Croatia, who were beaten in the final of the last World Cup in 2018, eye second successive semi-final, but are aware of threat possessed by five-time champions Brazil, who thrashed South Korea 4-1 in their Round of 16 tie last week. For Brazil, Neymar is fit and firing again after an ankle injury he suffered in the opening game. Croatia are a much-changed team from the one that reached the final four years ago, but Luka Modric remains ever present in the heart of the midfield.

When will the Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match be played?

The Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match will be played on Friday, November 9.

Where will the Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match be played?

The Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match start?

The Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match?

The Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match?

The Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

