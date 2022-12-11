Croatia continue to put in miraculous performances as the 2018 World Cup runner-ups edged out Brazil on penalties to advance to the semi-final for the second time in as many editions. Despite scoring one of the goals of the tournament, Neymar had to encounter yet another World Cup heartbreak, with Brazil having crashed out of the tournament in the same stage in 2018, following a defeat to Belgium. Neymar was in tears, as his search for glory in the World Cup goes on.

Amid all the Croatian celebrations, a brilliant gesture from Ivan Perisic's son, Leonardo, has gone viral on social media.

While Neymar was walking off the field in disappointment, Leonardo went to console him, and the Brazil star was quick to acknowledge the gesture as he gave the kid a hug.

Leo Perisic, Ivan's son, running over to console Neymar Jr in tears. #Qatar2022



This video is simply great pic.twitter.com/xJeIn1Rxmv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022

After Brazil's defeat, Neymar hinted he might quit international football.

"I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 percent that I will return," said an emotional Neymar, 30.

"I need to think a bit more about this, about what is the right thing for me and for the national team."

Sponsored by Vuukle

Neymar equalled Pele's record tally of 77 goals for Brazil with a brilliant strike on Friday but Bruno Petkovic levelled with minutes remaining.

The Brazilian did not take a penalty in the shootout. Rodrygo's effort was saved by Dominik Livakovic and Marquinhos hit the post, while Croatia scored all four of their efforts to win the shootout 4-2.

Croatia will take on Argentina in the semi-final.

Featured Video Of The Day

We Will Work Together: PT Usha, IOA President