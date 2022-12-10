In what could be his last appearance in a World Cup match, Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo was seen crying inconsolably as his team were shocked 1-0 by Morocco in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Morocco created history as they became the first African nation to make it through to the last 4 stage of the showpiece event. Before them, Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana had all fallen at the quarter-finals hurdle.

Ronaldo, who equalled the record for the most international caps when he came on as a substitute early in the second-half, was seen crying as he made his way out of the ground and into the tunnel.

Ronaldo and his countrymen tried hard and came very close on several occasions but Morocco managed to hold on to the lead that they got after Youssef En-Nesyri had headed in from close range in the dying minutes of the first half.

It has been a great World Cup for the Moroccan side, who have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. They had held the mighty Croatians to a goalless draw in their first match of the tournament and went on to beat Belgium and Canada to make it through to the knock-outs.

They upset Spain on penalties in the round of 16 to set up a clash with Portugal.

