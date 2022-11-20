Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the best footballers to ever play the game and ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the duo have joined forces to release one of the most talked about photos in recent history. In the photo, Ronaldo and Messi can be seen playing chess together and the duo are deep in concentration on what their next move should be. Both the stars posted the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts, and Ronaldo posted the same on his Twitter account as well.

"Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton," tweeted Ronaldo.

Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/0TsieZP40P — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 19, 2022

The post made by Ronaldo has now gone viral, with it generating more than 1.1 million likes and 1,69,000 retweets.

The fans would be anticipating that both Ronaldo and Messi have a good showing at the World Cup. Many believe that the tournament in Qatar would be their last chance on getting their hands at the coveted title.

Messi's Argentina will open their campaign on November 22 against Saudi Arabia while Ronaldo's Portugal will play their first match on November 24.

Ronaldo has been involved in a controversy off late as he gave an explosive interview to British journalist Piers Morgan, where he criticised Manchester United and the higher management of the club.

Manchester United then released a statement, saying that they have already initiated action against Ronaldo.

