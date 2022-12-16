France eye a third World Cup win, and their second in as many editions, when they square off against Argentina, also two-time winners, in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Through to their fourth World Cup final in seven editions, France have become accustomed to success on the international stage and central to it all has been Didier Deschamps. After winning the title as a player in 1998, Deschamps guided Les Bleus to their second World Cup triumph in Russia four years ago. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud have played a huge role in France's success under Deschamps.

Here's France's road to the FIFA World Cup final:

Group Stage

France were clubbed in Group D alongisde Denmark, Australia and Tunisia.

In their opening match, France were stunned after Graig Goodwin had put Australia 1-0 up inside the first 10 minutes. However, Adrien Rabiot equalised for Les Bleus, before Giroud scored twice to turn the game on its head. Mbappe landed the final blow as France won the game 4-1 in the end.

In the next match, Mbappe scored on either side of an Andreas Christensen strike for Denmark to give the holders a 2-1 win.

While the progression to the next round was already sealed, Deschamps men were stunned 0-1 by Tunisia in their final group game.

Round of 16 (France vs Poland)

Mbappe stepped up once again as Poland came calling in the last 16 clash. Olivier Giroud had put France 1-0 ahead, a goal which took him past Thierry Henry as the country's all-time top scorer.

Mbappe then scored twice in the second-half to increase France's lead.

While Robert Lewandowski scored his first World Cup knockout goal, it was nothing more than a consolation for Poland as France won the game 3-1.

Quarter-Final (France vs England)

France then took on England, perhaps their biggest test of the tournament so far.

Aurelie Tchouameni had put France ahead with a wonder strike, before Harry Kane scored from the spot to put both teams tied at the break.

In the second-half, Giroud scored to restore France's slender lead and take his tally to four goals in the tournament so far.

England had a golden chance to equalise from the spot once again, but Kane failed to convert this time, allowing France to secure progression.

Semi-Final (France vs Morocco)

Morocco were high in confidence after pulling off back-to-back upsets in the previous rounds against Spain and Portugal, respectively.

However, France had other ideas. Despite failing to dominate the game, Les Bleus were clinical enough to register a 2-0 win.

Theo Hernandez had put France ahead in the first-half, before Randal Kolo Muani scored minutes after coming off the bench to end Morocco's dream run.

