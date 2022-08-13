Arsenal's star summer signing Gabriel Jesus opened his account for his new club in style with a first half brace in their Premier League encounter against Leicester City. Playing in his home debut, Jesus got the ball on the left side of the box and hit a curler that took a slight deflection past Danny Ward in the Leicester goal. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is an ardent Arsenal fan, took to Twitter to react to the Brazilian striker's goal.

"Wooooooah! Wondrous finish from Arsenals golden acquisition!" he tweeted with star-eyes emojis.

He went on to add: "on home debut no less ! Was there a tiny Touch of luck? Perhaps! But still ... what a prospect he is for the Gunners in this new season!"

Jesus then went on to double Arsenal's advantage as they went into half-time at 2-0.

The striker nodded home from close range from a corner for his second goal.

Leicester City thought they had a penalty late in the half as Aaron Ramsdale clattered into Jamie Vardy, prompting the referee to point to the spot.

However, upon a VAR check, the decision was overturned.