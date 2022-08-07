West Ham United host Premier League champions Manchester City on the opening day of the new season at the London Stadium. Despite the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zincenko from the Etihad over the close season, the City squad looks stronger than ever thanks to the arrival of Erling Haaland to fill the need for a natural striker. City missed out on the Champions League trophy once again last season, but the defending champions once again start the Premier League campaign as favourites.

When will the West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, August 7.

Where will the West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played at the London Stadium.

What time will the West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League match start?

The West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The West Ham United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

