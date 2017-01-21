Wayne Rooney Becomes Manchester United's Record Goalscorer in 1-1 Draw vs Stoke City

Wayne Rooney broke Manchester United's all-time goalscoring record when he scored a stunning stoppage time equaliser from a free kick against Stoke City in the Premier League to surpass Bobby Charlton's tally of 249 goals for the club. The goal, Rooney's 250th for United, handed Jose Mourinho's side a 1-1 draw at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday.

Rooney, who had signed for United in 2004, was brought in as a substitute as United trailed 0-1 away at Stoke.

With United missing a number of chances in the first half, the game looked set to end in disappointment for the Red Devils before Rooney's late intervention.

The 31-year-old forward, making his 546th United appearance, surpassed 1966 World Cup-winner Charlton's record in style when he bent a free-kick into the top corner of the net.

His latest United goal came a fortnight after Rooney, who succeeded Charlton as England's record goal-scorer in 2015, equalled the former midfielder's United mark during an FA Cup tie against second-tier Reading.

(With inputs from AFP)