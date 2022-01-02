Manchester City took a big step towards retaining the Premier League title after overcoming 10-man Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday night at the Emirates. The win helped Pep Guardiola's team move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. But the league leaders will count themselves lucky after couple of calls went their way in the match against Arsenal, including a huge VAR (Video Assistant Referee) decision that left fans on Twitter in complete disbelief.

In the 12th minute, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard went down as he tried to round Man City goalkeeper Ederson. Replays showed that Ederson came in contact with Odegaard's foot first before getting to the ball.

However, no penalty was awarded to Arsenal, much to the anger of the home fans.

"Confusing is the right word, we are looking for consistency," said Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg.

"For me the Odegaard one is a clear penalty."

Watch the controversial VAR decision here:

Yes,. Manchester City were very lucky that Arsenal didn't receive a penalty for this: pic.twitter.com/txmmrS6eO9 — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) January 1, 2022

Not just Arsenal fans, but some journalists and pundits were also miffed with VAR's decision.

There you go, clear as day..... so why doesn't VAR get the ref to look at this obvious penalty??

It stinks......this is more of a penalty than the one VAR did make the ref look at for Manchester City!

They're either both penalties, or neither penalties...#Arsenal https://t.co/4yFYH5Se6r — Carl Bovis (@CarlBovis_AFC) January 1, 2022

Man City get a penalty from VAR after a clear dive from Bernardo Silva. He was already half way to the ground before Xhaka pulled his shirt. Complete and utter disgrace after we were denied a penalty in the first half. — GoonerTalk (@GoonerTaIk) January 1, 2022

10 minutes in and i can already tell you Arsenal were robbed.



How is that not a penalty, Ederson is very very very lucky VAR wasn't working today. pic.twitter.com/PO4VacTk23 — Sadiq (@Origilist_) January 1, 2022

This was a penalty.

We were robbed by VAR.

End. pic.twitter.com/AphECoaF11 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 1, 2022

VAR will not work properly in @premierleague until the quality of the officials is improved. Inconsistency over the 2 #ARSMCI penalties, both were pens, only 1 given. Frustrates fans, players. Ruins game. Some good refs but overall quality not good enough for an elite competition — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 1, 2022

Both the pundits I am with think both Arsenal and Man City should have had penalties.



The ref gave neither in real time, but VAR officials decided to intervene in one of them.



Inconsistency is killing a perfectly fine system...the technology is being let down... — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) January 1, 2022

Rio Ferdinand on Arsenal's penalty claim: "With VAR, I don't understand how it's not given." [BT] #afc pic.twitter.com/3Si4HxnZh4 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 1, 2022

If #Arsenal got the degaard penalty, which numerous angles show it to be a foul, there wouldn't have been the outcry about the City pen. It's the inconsistency with Premier League officiating, VAR and the lack of accountability that sends players and fans into rage. #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/W9E3thd1Pk — Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) January 1, 2022

The inconsistency of VAR ....makes me sad.

Silva penalty. Soft, but ok



Martin penalty, maybe not clear, but penalty too — Jan Aage Fjrtoft (@JanAageFjortoft) January 1, 2022

Despite the poor call, Arsenal took the lead through Bukayo Saka and went into half-time holding onto the lead.

Seven minutes after the break, VAR was once again called into action after Granit Xhaka's pull on Bernardo Silva in the box. City were awarded a penalty, and Riyad Mahrez made no mistake from the spot to draw his team level.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side as defender Gabriel Magalhaes got himself sent off for two quickfire bookings just before the hour mark.

Deep into stoppage time, Rodri scored the winner from close range, giving City an consecutive league win.

(With AFP inputs)