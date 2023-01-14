Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored in the second half as Manchester United defeated local rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday. However, the Red Devils had to come from a goal down to beat the champions Manchester City, who had taken the lead in the second-half through Jack Grealish. But, the biggest talking point of the match was Fernandes' equaliser, which swung the match in favour of the home side. Rashford was clearly offside as he raced towards Casemiro's pass, but crucially did not touch the ball and left it for Fernandes to sweep home.

While the assistant referee had raised the flag for an offside initially, the goal eventually stood after a VAR check, leaving the City players and manager Pep Guardiola stunned.

As soon as Fernandes' goal was deemed legal, fans on Twitter expressd their disappointment over the decision.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

so bruno's goal stands but this didn't even though it's the exact same situation i'm so tired man pic.twitter.com/NIhC5iN3jb — M. (@bhamatt_) January 14, 2023

Won't lie... don't think Bruno goal should have stood but remember when this happened to us last year and you all laughed? pic.twitter.com/4IUOW7peDD — chuboi (@ChuBoi) January 14, 2023

Arsenal fans when City complain about Bruno goal. pic.twitter.com/emwMQXcs05 — Thabo Ed Mmolai (@temmolai) January 14, 2023

I'm not gonna lie, that Bruno goal was offside, but you know what .......



pic.twitter.com/DFuwcZl4jW — (@HIGHDEE_JOBS) January 14, 2023

That Bruno goal should've been disallowed. Deeping it now, that's a scarily poor decision — Tobs #TouchlineFracas (@tapintobs) January 14, 2023

Bruno's goal changed this game, and it keeps City off #Arsenal's back, but it's frustrating to see another poor piece of officiating. Rashford doesn't touch the ball, but it is his run and his shielding ball that stops the City defenders winning it. That's interfering. #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/ZjM7EWvexO — Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) January 14, 2023

Rashford scored minutes after Fernandes to put United 2-1 ahead, a lead which they managed to keep.

However, there was still time for City to feel further aggrieved at referee Stuart Attwell as Haaland saw a penalty appeal waved away.

City could now fall eight points off the top of the table should Arsenal beat Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.

The victory for United was sweet revenge after being destroyed 6-3 when the sides met in October.

United are now just one point behind City, who are currently five points behind leaders Arsenal.

(With AFP Inputs)

