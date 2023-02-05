Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League match on Sunday. The City are having a blistering run in the tournament as they have registered 14 wins out of 20 matches and have secured the second spot in the points table. On the other hand, Tottenham have won 11 matches out of 21 and are standing at the fifth position. The City will be coming to this clash after thrashing Wolves 3-0 in the previous match while the Hotspur also defeated Fulham 1-0. It will be interesting to see that which side will prevail over the other in Sunday's match.

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, February 5.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

