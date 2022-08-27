Manchester United travel to the south coast to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils finally got their season underway after beating arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford earlier this week. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had given United a 2-0 lead, before Mohamed Salah scored a consolatory goal for Liverpool. Southampton, on the other hand, stunned Leicester City away from home. Che Adams scored twice as the Saints came from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 win. Southampton are currently 11th while United are three places behind them at 14th.

When will the Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 27.

Where will the Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at St Mary's Stadium.

What time will the Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)