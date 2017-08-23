 
Rap Song About Arsenal Supporters In Kerala Goes Viral On Social Media

Updated: 23 August 2017 09:03 IST

Rapper Mr. SPIN waxes eloquent about the supporters of a team not always easy to support.

The video has garnered 2.5 lakh views on Facebook and YouTube © AFP

Supporting Arsenal has not been an easy task off late, with last year's Premier League now being followed by a rather unsteady start of the 2017 season. But for those who support a club, their love affair is eternal and they don't always judge. One fan has taken his support to another level altogether - in the shape of a rap song that has gone viral on social media! Rapper Siddharth Madathilkatt (aka Mr. SPIN) has released his debut rap music video titled 'Indian Gooner', in association with the Arsenal Kerala Supporters Club. ('Gooner' is a spelling alteration of Gunners, which talk about the origins of the club).

The video, which was made available to ndtv.com by the rapper, takes the viewer through the ups and downs of an Arsenal fan from Kerala.

The video was also shared worldwide through the Arsenal Facebook page and has made waves in the media as well.

According to Mr. SPIN, the video has garnered 2.5 lakh views on Facebook and YouTube with rave reviews from fans of all clubs as well as neutrals.

"It sure isn't easy, but it's one hell of an experience," Mr. SPIN says about following Arsenal.

Poll of the day

