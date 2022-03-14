Champions League holders Chelsea fought hard to register an important 1-0 win against an inspired Newcastle United side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea put aside their off-field issues to take their points tally to 59 after 28 games played so far in the season. This puts them in the third position currently, 10 points behind table-toppers Manchester City and seven behind second-placed Liverpool.

Despite the three points, the Chelsea think-tank will have things to sort out as they kept it quite late to get on the scoresheet through Kai Havertz, who scored the only goal of the match in the 89th minute.

Chelsea's win comes at a crucial time as London rivals Arsenal also dug deep and put on a fine show which saw them go past Leicester City at home 2-0.

Thomas Partey put the Gunners a goal up in the 11th minute of the game while striker Alexandre Lacazette doubled the lead 14 minutes into the second half.

The win puts Arsenal eight points behind Chelsea in fourth spot but the Mikel Arteta-managed side still have two games in hand which clearly brightens their top four hopes this season.

The battle between Liverpool and Manchester City is expected to go down to the wire with only 3 points separating the two giants currently.

Arsenal will next play Liverpool on March 17 while Chelsea are set to face Brentford on April 2.