In a match dominated by Liverpool in an away encounter, Leicester City had the last laugh as they grabbed all three points against Jurgen Klopp's side. However, the scoreline and the outcome could have been different had Mohamed Salah buried a penalty in the 15th minute of the first half. But what followed after the penalty miss was even more shocking as an open-goal rebound was also hit on the crossbar by the Egyptian star. The chance presented to Salah definitely came back to haunt the visitors as they lost the match by a solitary goal.

Here's the video of the penalty and the rebound miss by Salah:

Leicester gained three crucial points to occupy the ninth place with a combined total of 25 points.

Liverpool, on the other hand, took a dent in the title race. They went six-points behind current table-toppers Manchester City, with both teams having played 19 games.

Liverpool dominated proceedings from the word go and enjoyed 64 per cent possession with a higher number of shots on target as well.

Despite Klopp's men dictating the pace of the game, Leicester relied solely on the counter-attacking tactics to maintain their lead which they gained in the 59th minute through Ademola Lookman.

Liverpool failed to make the best use of the set-pieces earned. The 12 corners won hardly put the Leicester defence in any sort of discomfort as the touring side couldn't make use of the opportunities that came their way.

Liverpool will next play against Chelsea while Leicester will take on Norwich City.