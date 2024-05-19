Premier League Final Day Live Streaming: The Premier League title will be decided on the final day of the season with both Manchester City and Arsenal still in the race. Man City will be squaring off against West Ham while Arsenal will be taking on Everton at home. Standing at the top of the table with a total of 88 points, Man City are favorites to clinch their record fourth Premier League title in a row. They just need to defeat West Ham as the victory will take them to an unassailable 91 points. On the other hand, Arsenal should defeat Everton and also hope that Man City should lose against West Ham or at least secure a draw.

Apart from these two encounters, there will be eight more matches that will be played on the final day of the Premier League. Liverpool, who are standing at the third spot on the points table, will also be in action against the Wolves.

When will the Premier League final day matches be played?

The Premier League final day matches will be played on Sunday, May 19 (IST).

What time will the Premier League final day matches start?

The Premier League final day matches will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League final day matches?

The Premier League final day matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Premier League final day matches?

The Premier League final day matches will be streamed live on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

