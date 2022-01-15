Brighton overcame the disappointment of a missed penalty and a disallowed goal to gain a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace on Friday thanks to a late own goal from Joachim Andersen. The Seagulls seem destined for an unfortunate defeat after Conor Gallagher's seventh goal of the season gave Palace a 69th-minute lead against the run of play. But Brighton salvaged a draw three minutes from time when defender Anderson accidentally diverted the ball into his own net.

The result saw Brighton move up into eighth place, four points clear of south London club Palace.

"Overall the performance was really, really good," Brighton manager Graham Potter told the BBC.

"The first half especially was so dominant, should have been ahead and maybe take that from the game."

He added: "The guys played with real intensity and real personality."

Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira said a draw was a fair result.

"The first half was all about them but we came back in the second half with more determination and more discipline and I think we managed to frustrate them," Vieira said.

"Of course when you score first and then concede with five minutes to go it is frustrating, but I think they deserved that goal," the former Arsenal and France midfielder added.

Brighton were twice denied an opening goal in a remarkable first half during which they missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed.

Pascal Gross's weak effort from the spot in the 38th minute was saved by Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland after Joel Veltman was adjudged to have been fouled by Will Hughes at a corner following a VAR intervention.

Just prior to the penalty, a flare was thrown onto the pitch from among the Palace supporters and the travelling fans were still enjoying Butland's save when Brighton's Neal Maupay put the ball into the net just moments later.

But referee Robert Jones was again called to the pitchside monitor and, after studying the replay, ruled Maupay had bundled the ball out of Butland's hands and disallowed the goal.

Former England No 1 Butland made several fine stops to keep Patrick Vieira's side in the game.

In addition to his maiden penalty save in England's top flght, Butland also denied Leandro Trossard and Jakub Moder, with the latter hitting the crossbar as well.

