Premier League: Hull City Boost Survival Bid, Bournemouth End Winless Run

Six teams were in action in the Premier League on Saturday evening and it ended in a 3-0 victory for Everton over West Brom. Simultaneously Hull City defeated Swansea City while Bournemouth edged past West Ham 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday. Oumar Niasse boosted Hull's chances of avoiding relegation as the Senegal forward inspired a crucial 2-1 victory over Swansea while Bournemouth won for the first time in 2017 thanks to Josh King's treble in a 3-2 success against West Ham.

Niasse, on loan from Everton, came off the bench to score twice in the second half at the KCOM Stadium and Marco Silva's side are now just one point from safety.

After a tense first half, Niasse broke the deadlock in the 69th minute when he played a one-two with Abel Hernandez and drilled past Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Niasse sealed Hull's third win over Swansea in all competitions this season with a blistering strike from inside the penalty area in the 78th minute.

Alfie Mawson's 90th minute goal was no consolation for Swansea, who have lost their last three away games and are only three points above third bottom Hull.

At Dean Court, Bournemouth overcame two missed penalties and a late equaliser to end their nine-match winless run in all competitions.

King had netted with a penalty in last weekend's draw at Manchester United, but the Bournemouth striker fired wide with another spot-kick in the early stages against the Hammers following Sofiane Feghouli's foul on Charlie Daniels.

Cherries' hat-trick hero King: "We've been struggling in 2017 so to get 3 points after last week's performance is just brilliant" pic.twitter.com/4hVtg85cxX — Premier League (@premierleague) March 11, 2017

Just 48 seconds later, West Ham winger Michail Antonio marked his return from suspension with a cool finish after taking Feghouli's pass and spinning away from his marker in the 10th minute.

King made amends for his penalty howler in the 31st minute when the striker flicked the ball up in the penalty area before firing home.

Remarkably, Bournemouth missed another penalty, this one awarded for Jose Fonte's foul on March Pugh late in the first half, as Benik Afobe's effort was saved by Darren Randolph.

Perfectly placed

King struck again in the 48th minute when his close-range effort from Afobe's flick-on was allowed to stand despite West Ham's appeals for handball.

West Ham's Andre Ayew tapped into an empty net from Sam Byram's 83rd minute cross, but King bagged the winner from close-range in stoppage-time to lift Bournemouth six points clear of the relegation zone.

Everton improved their prospects of a Europa League berth with a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park.

Ronald Koeman's seventh placed team are just two points behind sixth placed Manchester United after recording their fifth successive home victory.

FULL-TIME Hull 2-1 Swansea. Super sub Oumar Niasse scores twice in a huge win for the Tigers #HULSWA pic.twitter.com/PK6nX827B3 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 11, 2017

With British boxer and Everton fan Tony Bellew watching from the stands after his recent heavyweight success against David Haye, Kevin Mirallas landed the first blow for the hosts in the 39th minute.

Ross Barkley's shot was parried by Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster and Mirallas was perfectly placed to slot home.

Morgan Schneiderlin doubled Everton's lead on the stroke of half-time, the midfielder unleashing a ferocious strike for his first goal since a January move from Manchester United.

FULL-TIME Everton 3-0 West Brom. Mirallas, Schneiderlin & Lukaku score as the Toffees take all 3 points at Goodison #EVEWBA pic.twitter.com/jRnisUK9uX — Premier League (@premierleague) March 11, 2017

Romelu Lukaku sealed the rout with a header in the 82nd minute for his 19th league goal of the season.

Liverpool host Burnley on Sunday in the weekend's only other league action due to FA Cup quarter-final action.

(With inputs from AFP)