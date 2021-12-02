Manchester City on Wednesday ended Aston Villa's unbeaten run under new manager Steven Gerrard with a 2-1 win at the Villa Park in Birmingham. Ruben Dias had put City one-up in 27th minute with a left-footed strike from outside the box before Bernardo Silva grabbed a second just before the break. Ollie Watkins then reduced the deficit for the hosts with a fine acrobatic effort. However, it was Silva, who hogged all the limelight with his exquisite volley following a brilliant team move.

Gabriel Jesus lashed on to a through ball from Fernandinho before crossing it into the path of Silva, who made no mistake, side footing his volley from inside the box.

Here is the video:

With this win, City continue to put pressure on league leaders Chelsea, who also won 2-1 against a spirited Watford side at the Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

Mason Mount scored on his return to the starting line-up before teeing up Hakim Ziyech for the winner in the second half. Emmanuel Dennis had earlier equalised for Claudio Ranieri's Hornets ahead of the break.

With this win, Chelsea went one point clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of City in second, and two points clear of Liverpool, who thrashed Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside Derby last night.

Fourth-placed West Ham United, however, were held at home by high-flyers Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomas Soucek had put the Hammers 1-0 up inside the first five minutes.

But, Neil Maupay equalised a minute before injury time to give the Seagulls a point at the London Stadium.

Moreover, Arsenal could pip West Ham with a win on Thursday, but face a tough challenge away at Manchester United.