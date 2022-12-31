Nottingham Forest will be hosting Chelsea in their Premier League match, at the City Ground on Sunday. This is the first time that Nottingham Forest will host Chelsea in any competition since February 1999. So far, the Forests have won three matches out of 16 and are standing at the second last spot in the points table. On the other hand, Chelsea have won seven matches and have secured the eighth spot in the points table. It will be an interesting match as both the teams will try to put their best foot forward.

When will the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, January 1.

Where will the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played at the City Ground Stadium in Nottinghamshire.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League match start?

The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Viral: French President's Speech In Dressing Room After Team's World Cup Miss