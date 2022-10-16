Mohamed Salah produced a moment of magic as Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday, with leaders Arsenal taking full advantage. The Egyptian forward's stunning goal in the 76th minute sealed a 1-0 win after a crackling contest at Anfield and leaves champions City four points behind the Gunners, who won by the same scoreline at Leeds. Elsewhere, a Mason Mount double secured a 2-0 win for Chelsea at Aston Villa and Manchester United played out a 0-0 stalemate at home to Newcastle, while Southampton drew 1-1 with West Ham.

Liverpool and City could not be separated in the first half at Anfield but the game caught fire after the break.

Jurgen Klopp's team had a glorious chance to take the lead early in the second half when Salah broke clear on goal but Ederson managed to get a faint touch to tip his shot wide.

City thought they had snatched the lead moments later through Phil Foden but VAR spotted a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up and the goal was disallowed.

Instead it was Liverpool who struck, with Salah spinning past Joao Cancelo on the halfway line as the pair challenged for an Alisson clearance and racing away to fire beyond Ederson.

The game became heated in the closing stages and referee Anthony Taylor sent Klopp to the stands for the German's angry reaction to a perceived injustice.

But Liverpool repelled City's desperate attacks in the closing stages to secure just their third league win in nine games after poor start to the season.

