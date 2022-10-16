Resugent Manchester United host Premier League high-flying Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday. After a 6-3 thrashing away at local rivals Manchester City, United return to winning ways last week with a 2-0 win away at Everton. Crisitiano Ronaldo netted his 700th club goal at the Goodison Park, but was left frustrated during a nervy 1-0 win at home against Omonia Nicosia during the midweek. A win would take them over 4th-placed Chelsea, who are a point ahead, and will play away at Aston Villa, simultaneously.

When will Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, October 16.

Where will Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford.

What time Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match be available for streaming?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)