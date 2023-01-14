Manchester United host Manchester City in a local Premier League derby at Old Trafford on Saturday. Champions Manchester City are looking to complete a Premier League double over their cross-town rivals for the sixth time. Pep Guardiola's men had won the reverse fixture 6-3 at the Etihad. United have lost more Premier League home against City (8), than any other team. However, looking at the current form of both the teams, Manchester United have won their last four Premier League fixtures, while City have won two, drawn and lost one each in the same duration. A win for United will take them above third-placed Newcastle, who have played an extra game. Wout Weghorst, who joined United on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season on Friday, will not be available for selection.

Which TV channels wil broadcast the Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

