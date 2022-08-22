A classic Premier League clash is on the cards as Manchester United gear up to host Liverpool at Old Trafford. United have had a poor start to their season, losing both their games against Brighton and Brentford. The game against Brentford saw United conceding four goals inside the first half. On the other had, even Liverpool have struggled and they are searching for their first win. The Reds played out draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace. The game against Palace saw Darwin Nunez being sent off as he head-butted a Crystal Palace player.

Liverpool had won their last three games against United, scoring 13 goals.

When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Tuesday, August 23.

Where will the Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)