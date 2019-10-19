Manchester United vs Liverpool: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester United will turn their floundering fortunes around, but wants to make sure they have to wait at least another week to do so. Klopp's men travel to Old Trafford on Sunday already 15 points ahead of their rivals just eight games into the campaign. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on his side to rise to the challenge of facing the European champions, citing it as the "perfect game" to motivate his struggling side. Klopp has sympathy for Solskjaer's view, but he is confident of winning for the first time at Old Trafford as Liverpool boss.

When is the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on October 20, 2019.

Where will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford.

What time does the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at 09:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)