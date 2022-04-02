Manchester United face Leicester City in the Premier League at the Old Trafford on Saturday. Every game is a must-win for United if they are to stay in the race of the top four. United defeated Tottenham Hotspur in their last game, courtesy a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, and will hope that the veteran attacker can deliver once again. Leicester, on the other hand, also edged out Brentford in their previous game before the transfer window. United currently sit sixth in the points table, four behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. A win would take them two clear of fifth-placed Spurs, who host Newcastle on Sunday.

Where will the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

When will the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match will be played on Saturday, April 2.

What time will the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match will begin at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match will available for streaming on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)