Manchester United will host Chelsea in a crucial Premier League encounter on Friday. United are currently in the sixth place with 54 points in 34 matches. Chelsea, on the other hand, are currently placed third in the points table with 65 points from 32 games. United will again depend on the exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo as they attempt to break into the top-four and eye a Champions League spot by the end of the season.

When will the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on Friday, April 29.

Where will the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will start at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)