Man Utd vs Chelsea Premier League, Live Streaming: Manchester United are all set to host Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League match on Sunday (IST) at the Old Trafford. Manchester United will be coming to this game after facing 2-1 defeat against West Ham in their previous clash. This will also be their first Premier League match after the sacking of their coach Erik Ten Hag, who was relieved from his duties after loss against West Ham. In the match against Chelsea, Ruud van Nistelrooy will be the interim of the Red Devils.

On the other hand, Chelsea will be coming to this clash after thrashing Newcastle 2-1. Currently, Chelsea are at the sixth spot in the points table while Man Utd are at the 13th place.

When will the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on Sunday, November 3.

Where will the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)