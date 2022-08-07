Manchester United face Brighton and Hove Albion in their first fixture of the new Premier League season at Old Trafford on Sunday. After a disastrous last campaign which saw them miss out on a Champions League place, United will hope that new manager Erik ten Hag can bring some luck back to the red side of Manchester. Ten Hag's men had a decent pre-season, which started with wins over Liverpool and Crystal Palace. However, a defeat to Atletico Madrid and a stalemate against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday has once again raised doubts over the quality of the squad.

When will the Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, August 7.

Where will the Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Premier League match be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Premier League match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)