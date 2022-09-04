Manchester United and Arsenal will be squaring off against each other in their Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday, at the Old Trafford Stadium. So far, Manchester United have played a total of five matches, out of which, they have won three and lost two. On the other hand, Arsenal have shown good form so far, as they claimed victory in all their five outings. It will be an interesting encounter as Arsenal will look to continue their unbeatable streak, while Manchester United will try to put their best foot forward and register their fourth win on the trot, after suffering defeats in the first two matches.

When will the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, September 4.

Where will the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)