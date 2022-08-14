Manchester United suffered a humiliating loss against Brentford in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday. The Red Devils lost the match 0-4 and all of the four goals had come in the first half. It is important to note that United had also lost their opening match of the season, and the result against Brentford has made the matters worse for the club. It all started with the howler made by goalkeeper David de Gea as he let a long-range shot from Joshua Dasilva slip by him.

Minutes later, Mathias Jensen helped Brentford go 2-0 up and Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo also got on the scoring sheet to help Brentford go 4-0 up inside 35 minutes. This poor display by United led to the side being ridiculed on social media. Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore said that the club has been killed by ownership who put corporate over football.

"Manchester United, Rest In Peace. Killed by ownership who put corporate over football, frittered away the inheritance of a dominant 20 years and didn't listen to the original Green and Gold campaign when they warned of this. Sad to see," tweeted Collymore.

Here are some more reactions after United's defeat against Brentford

Manchester United is going to get relegated at this point lmfao — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) August 13, 2022

Manchester United as a club are completely broken. Reputations and careers for both players and managers go there to die — Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) August 13, 2022

Seeing Manchester United fans screaming into cameras, tweeting how bad they are and fighting amongst eachother. What a great day.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) August 13, 2022

Erik ten Hag's bad start as Manchester United manager descended into an embarrassment as a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday left the Red Devils bottom of the Premier League.

The former Ajax boss' reign began with Brighton's first ever win at Old Trafford last weekend, but much worse was to come as the Bees punished a series of errors to score four times in the first 35 minutes.

The jubilant home support taunted Ten Hag with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning."

But the Dutch coach has inherited a rabble rather than being the root cause as United lost a seventh consecutive away league match for the first time since 1936.

(With AFP inputs)