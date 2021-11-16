Manchester City and French international defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape, the British prosecutors said on Tuesday. Mendy, 27, who will appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault which relate to four complainants over the age of 16.

More to follow...

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)