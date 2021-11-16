Story ProgressBack to home
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy Charged With Two Additional Counts Of Rape: Prosecutors
Manchester City and French international defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape, British prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape© AFP
Highlights
- Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape
- Mendy will appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday
- Mendy now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault
Manchester City and French international defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape, the British prosecutors said on Tuesday. Mendy, 27, who will appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault which relate to four complainants over the age of 16.
More to follow...
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup, check out the T20 World Cup Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.