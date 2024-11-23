Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming Premier League Live Telecast: Defending champions Manchester City look to return to winning ways as they host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pep Guardiola and his men are on a four-game winless run, which started with a 2-1 defeat to Ange Postecoglu's Spurs in the League Cup. Guardiola, who has won six Premier League titles in the past seven years with City, signed a two-year contract extension on Thursday, committing him to the English champions till 2027.

Meanwhile, Spurs also suffered a shock home loss to Ipswich Town last week as The Tractor Boys registered their first Premier League win of the season. Man City find themselves five points behind leaders Liverpool, who face bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Sunday, and can ill afford to drop any more points ahead of a daunting trip to Anfield next weekend.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming Premier League 2024-25 football, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast

When will the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League football match take place?

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League football match will take place on Saturday, November 23 (IST).

Where will the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League football match be held?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League football match will be held at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League football match start?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League football match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League football match?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League football match will be televised on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League football match?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League football match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)