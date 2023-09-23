Defending champions Manchester City host mid-table Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. The holders sit top of the table with 15 points, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal, who are all tied on 13 points. Pep Guardiola's men hold a perfect record so far after five matches, while Forest are eighth with seven points so far. Guardiola has ridiculed claims he should be concerned about the number of big chances Erling Haaland has missed for Manchester City this season. Haaland scored 52 goals in an extraordinary debut campaign last season as City powered to the treble. He has already netted seven times in eight appearances this term.

When will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, September 23.

Where will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

