Manchester City host Nottingham Forest in their fifth match of the ongoing Premier League. It is worth noting that both the sides are meeting after a long gap of 13 years. It was an FA Cup third-round match in 2009 that saw Nottingham Forest beating the Citizens 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium. While Manchester City are the defending champion of the the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have qualified for the top-tier English football competition win a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final. They have made it to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

Talking about the performance of both the sides in the ongoing Premier League season, Manchester City are at the second spot in the table with 10 points from four games, while Nottingham Forest occupy the 14th spot with four points to their name after playing as many games.

When will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match be played?

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be played on Thursday, September 1 (IST).

Where will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will start at 12:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League?

Promoted

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)