Manchester City and Newcastle United will be squaring off against each other in their Premier League clash on Sunday at St. James' Park. Both the teams started off their Premier League campaigns with a 2-0 over win over West Ham and Nottingham Forest, respectively. Newcastle's next clash against Brighton ended up in a stalemate, while Man City thrashed Bournemouth 4-0.

Currently, Pep Guardiola's City are at the third spot in the standings while Newcastle are sixth.

When will the Manchester City vs Newcastle, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Newcastle, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, August 21.

Where will the Manchester City vs Newcastle, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Newcastle, Premier League will be played at the St. James' Park.

What time will the Manchester City vs Newcastle, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Newcastle, Premier League match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Newcastle, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Newcastle, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Manchester City vs Newcastle, Premier League?

The Manchester City vs Newcastle, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)