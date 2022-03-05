Manchester City host Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The table toppers wil be hoping to complete the league double over United for just the second time under Pep Guardiola, having previously done so in 2018-19. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be aiming to win four consecutive away games in all competitions against City for the first time since a run of four between November 1993 and November 2000. Manchester City are currently on top of the table with 66 points from 27 matches, with Liverpool second with 60 points from 26 matches. Meanwhile, Chelsea are third with 50 points from 25 fixtures and United are fourth with 47 from 27 games.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played on Sunday, March 6.

What time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.