Manchester City vs Manchester United: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says smiles are back on the faces of his Manchester United players after their victory against Tottenham as he prepares to take on defending champions Manchester City. United ruined Jose Mourinho's Old Trafford return on Wednesday, winning 2-1 to end their former manager's perfect start to his reign at Spurs. They are sixth in the table, still eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, but Solskjaer said the win was a shot in the arm for his team after two disappointing draws. "Confidence is a strange thing in football," he said at his pre-match press conference on Friday. "You can get performances and results like Wednesday night and it boosts it so much. "And I know our boys will be up for it, energy-wise they should be fine, 24 hours less recovery time shouldn't matter (City played on Tuesday), go on adrenaline. I expect them to have had a good night's sleep and the smiles are back on faces." The Norwegian described City as "arguably the best team in England" even though they trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by 11 points.

When is the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played on December 7, 2019.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United League match will be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)