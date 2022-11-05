Manchester City will look to go back to the top of the Premier League table when they take on Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed star striker Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" as the Manchester City striker targets a return to action. The Norwegian has missed City's past two games against Sevilla and Leicester due to a combination of a foot injury and illness. City trail league leaders Arsenal by two points, and could go top with a win ahead of the Gunners' trip to Chelsea to Sunday.

When will the Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, Novemeber 5.

Where will the Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League match will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)