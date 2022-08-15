Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte took a cheeky jibe at Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel following their heated exchange during the London Derby on Sunday. Conte's Tottenham snatched a 2-2 draw against Tuchel's Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday amid controversy on the pitch. Tuchel ran past Spurs' bench ecstatically after Reece James put Chelsea back in front at the Bridge. Taking to Instagram, Conte cheekily responded by saying that he would've tripped Tuchel had he seen the latter doing so after James' goal.

"Lucky I didn't see you...making you trip over would have been well deserved," Conte captioned a post on Instagram story.

Both Conte and Tuchel were sent off after the full-time whistle for their second physical altercation of the match.

Chelsea looked set to get a new era at Stamford Bridge off to the best possible start as they twice led through Kalidou Koulibaly and James.

Tottenham were well off the level required if they are to live up to hopes of challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for the title, but showed the newfound character instilled by Conte to fight back for a point.

The Italian and Tuchel were both booked in the aftermath of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's first equaliser.

Tempers then flared again during a handshake after Kane nodded in with virtually the last action of the game.

"It is the Premier League and why we love it. It is emotional coaches on the sidelines," said Tuchel.

(With AFP Inputs)