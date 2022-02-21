Watch: Liverpool's Incredible Team Goal After Sequence Of 34 Passes Against Norwich City In Premier League
It was a well-crafted team goal as the Liverpool players put on a sequence of 34 passes before Luis Diaz calmly dinked the ball past Angus Gunn in the Norwich goal
Highlights
Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Norwich City in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday. After Norwich had taken the lead following Milot Rashica's goal in the 48th minute, Liverpool turned the match on its head, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz. The Colombian winger Diaz, who had joined the club in the winter transfer window in January, netted Liverpool's third and his first for the club. Apart from being his first goal for the club, Diaz's goal also caught the eye of the fans for another reason.
A video of this incredible was shared by Liverpool on their official Twitter handle.
A sequence of passes before @LuisFDiaz19's first Reds strike— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 21, 2022
What a team goal pic.twitter.com/16mIn7dIFL
With this win, Jurgen Klopp's men are now on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
Liverpool will now face Leeds United on Wednesday in the Premier League, ahead of the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday at Wembley.
Liverpool are also just six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, who were dramatically beaten by Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at home.
Liverpool could close that gap to just three points, if they beat Leeds in midweek, having played a game less than City.
The Reds are also in contention in the Champions League, having defeated Inter Milan 2-0 away from home last week.