Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Norwich City in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday. After Norwich had taken the lead following Milot Rashica's goal in the 48th minute, Liverpool turned the match on its head, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz. The Colombian winger Diaz, who had joined the club in the winter transfer window in January, netted Liverpool's third and his first for the club. Apart from being his first goal for the club, Diaz's goal also caught the eye of the fans for another reason.

It was a well-crafted team goal as the Liverpool players put on a sequence of 34 passes before Diaz calmly dinked the ball past Angus Gunn in the Norwich goal.

A video of this incredible was shared by Liverpool on their official Twitter handle.

A sequence of passes before @LuisFDiaz19's first Reds strike



What a team goal pic.twitter.com/16mIn7dIFL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 21, 2022

With this win, Jurgen Klopp's men are now on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Liverpool will now face Leeds United on Wednesday in the Premier League, ahead of the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday at Wembley.

Liverpool are also just six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, who were dramatically beaten by Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at home.

Liverpool could close that gap to just three points, if they beat Leeds in midweek, having played a game less than City.

The Reds are also in contention in the Champions League, having defeated Inter Milan 2-0 away from home last week.