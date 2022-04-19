Liverpool will look to keep their title hopes alive as they host arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield on Wednesday. Liverpool are a point behind current leaders Manchester City, who host in-form Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday. United, on the other hand, will look to remain in touch of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are three points ahead of them in the race for the Champions League qualification. Liverpool and Manchester City played out a 2-2 draw, while United edged past struggling Norwich City 3-2 at Old Trafford.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played on Wednesday, April 20.

Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

What time will the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

