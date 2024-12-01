Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Update: Runaway leaders Liverpool host a crisis-hit Manchester City at Anfield, hoping to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Arne Slot's rampant Reds have won 10 of their 12 league games this season, losing and drawing a game each. City, on the other hand, are winless in six across all competitions, including a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's men could already end up 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool if they lose at Anfield. (Match Centre)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25 From Anfield, Liverpool