Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: Clash Of Titans As Liverpool Take On Manchester City
Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Runaway leaders Liverpool host a crisis-hit Manchester City at Anfield, hoping to go nine points clear at the top of the table.
Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Update: Runaway leaders Liverpool host a crisis-hit Manchester City at Anfield, hoping to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Arne Slot's rampant Reds have won 10 of their 12 league games this season, losing and drawing a game each. City, on the other hand, are winless in six across all competitions, including a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's men could already end up 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool if they lose at Anfield. (Match Centre)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25 From Anfield, Liverpool
- 20:53 (IST)Premier League LIVE: Big blow for LiverpoolLiverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has expressed his frustration at suffering a knee injury that will rule him out of Sunday's top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Manchester City. Konate picked up the issue in the dying seconds of the Reds' 2-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid after a clash with Brazilian striker Endrick. The French international's form has been key to Liverpool's stunning start to Arne Slot's time in charge.
- 20:49 (IST)Premier League LIVE: Big claim from Pep GuardiolaPep Guardiola says he is braced for the challenge of turning around Manchester City's fortunes after the worst run of his managerial career ahead of a daunting trip to runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool. City are without a win in six games, with five consecutive defeats followed by a 3-3 Champions League draw against Feyenoord on Tuesday, when City blew a 3-0 lead in the final 15 minutes.
- 20:45 (IST)Premier League LIVE: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City. A massive clash when it comes to the future of the Premier League title but the two teams have enjoyed extremely contrasting fortunes. However, a win will do wonders for both of their respective campaigns.
